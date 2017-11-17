Latest accolade gets The Dogg rethinking retirement

Pinehas Nakaxiko

Windhoek-The Dogg is having second thoughts about retiring after putting Namibia once again on the continental map when he bagged the coveted prize of Best African Fans Favourite Artist at the fourth All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

The Dogg said he is now thinking twice, as fans continue to beg him not to retire. “My fans are crying, they have been looking up to me and some of them I was their only choice when it comes to my music. But I am still thinking,” says The Dogg, adding that music has been his life and he never worked anywhere apart from music, which is going to make things difficult for him to retire.

AFRIMA are one of the biggest music awards in Africa with participation of over 700 artistes across the continent.

Delighted after his latest exploits in Lagos, Nigeria, last Sunday, The Dogg said: “I feel over the moon that I have won, although the competition was very tough. I was up against countries that have more population… but we made it.”

“The award is now home and it’s for the first time we are winning this award. For now, it is just more hard work,” he said, adding that the award is for the entire Namibian, and not just for him.

With his hit song ‘Shuukifwa Kwii’, The Dogg shrugged off competition from the likes of Donald and Casper Nyovest from South Africa, and Olamide Baddo of Nigeria.

The night’s biggest winner was Nigeria’s Wizkid, who took two of the most prestigious awards — Artist of the Year and Song of the Year — along with the Best Male West Africa award.