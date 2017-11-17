Lao Glam fashion show returns to the Coast

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The Lao Glam Creative Designers Competition annual fashion show is returning to Swakopmund next Saturday at the Multi-Purpose Centre, for the second time.

The fashion show will be hosted under the theme, Passion for Fashion, and will see more than 10 international and five local designers showcasing their garments. To top it up, all the designers will be competing for the award of Best Creative Designer of the Year.

The event is an initiative of 22-year-old fashion designer and entrepreneur from Swakopmund, Christ Shameulu, better known as Lao. She says she decided to have the fashion show at the Coast mainly to build her brand as an upcoming fashion designer. “The main reason was to build my name and to give a platform to other fashion designers as well,” she says.

Local designers taking part are Jennifer Madawa, Puma Suoma Shalongo, Newflame Suits by Shax and Pono. The event is also set to give fashion students from the Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology, an opportunity to showcase their garments to a larger segment of the market. Lao was also one of the invited designers at this year’s Windhoek Fashion Week, where she left her footprint with her amazing collection of five garments that she showcased. She says she have been working non-stop, day and night, to make her second annual fashion show a success.

Lao makes garments for specific audiences, particularly plus size women, inspired by “women empowerment”. Her collection consists of evening gowns, a maxi skirt with a body hugging top and a neckpiece to complement the look, and a circular high low dress with a tulle under.

“The idea is to empower plus size women and give them confidence in themselves.”

The whole collection is in dark blue colour, and made from materials such as lace, tulle and scuba.

“My latest collection that I am going to showcased at Lao Glam fashion show will be elegant wear (glitz and glamour), which is inclusive of jumpsuits and evening gowns,” says Lao.

She adds that the preparations are going well as they are starting the count down to the big day, an ensemble of creative ideas, right from ramp, lighting and decor, to models.

“This event will be able to spark the imagination of the audience. I believe the theme is interesting and captivating,” she says, appreciating the overwhelming support and interest shown by Namibians in the fashion industry.