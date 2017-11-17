Carnival themed entertainment brings magic to corporate events

Donna Collins

Swakopmund-With Christmas around the corner and year-end functions popping up all over the place, throwing a themed party these days requires more than just a bowl of chips, a few beers and some balloons – it is a full blown business.

“Carnival themed entertainment” as Glaudie Knipe describes her Windhoek- based company, has a certain exciting ring to it, especially when you want to create a lasting impression, and transport people into a fantasy world.

Whether it is a 60s Hippy year-end Maerua rooftop bash, kiddies entertainment at the official launch of Oranjemund town, or even adding some lively characters to mingle with shoppers at the opening of the Dunes Mall recently – Knipe does it all.

From cupcakes to fancy dress productions beyond your wildest dreams, the Events Unlimited team is there to brighten up any corporate occasion, with fun-filled characters dressed in wild and wonderful costumes. Apart from the wow factor themed decor, you can expect anything from Knipe’s enchanted costumed characters such as a mystery towering butterfly girls on stilts, brightly coloured clowns, goblins, giant teddy bears, and a variety of endearing Walt Disney personalities, to mention just some.

With 15 years experience behind her name, Knipe says Events Unlimited started from a humble beginning but is today one of Namibia’s biggest tailormade corporate events entertainment companies. She takes her road show all over the country, offering a variety of tailormade events and entertainment management magic for corporate functions. And the icing on the top is that she uses an all cast of Namibian talents. “Our activities include, among others, stilt walking, juggling, fire acts, gymnasts, dancers and all the lively acts that I use for whichever theme fits the occasion,” says Knipes.

She sources talents locally and does not need to bring in South African artists for her events, preferring to use Namibians who have so much potential. “Whenever we put together a theme, whether it is carnival or Mardi Gras, Casino, Arabian with a belly dancing show, I bring out characters to fit into the function, and adapt to that using a variety of talented hair and make-up artists.”

Knipes explains that when you organise an entire function from beginning to end on such a large scale, you have to outsource certain jobs to bring in different areas of creativity. She says that sometimes she runs up to four events on the same day. Furthermore, she has accumulated nearly 2, 000 costumes over the years – some are tailor made, others have been bought from all over the world. Each one is different and unique, and they are all stored safely in a large container, to be brought out as the occasion arises. “A long time ago I decided I didn’t want to do sit down dinners, as I have a passion for the entertainment industry and love to see people being entertained,” she says.