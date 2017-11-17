BA appoints Richter as coach ahead of derby… Black Africa vs Pirates tonight

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-MTC Namibia Premier Legaue (NPL) giants Black Africa late yesterday moved swiftly to tighten up all loose ends ahead of tonight’s Katutura derby against traditional rivals Orlando Pirates, after the club announced the appointment of Lucky Richter as new interim coach.

New Era Sport can also confirm that Awilo Stephanus has rejoined the club.

Black Africa (BA) take on archrivals Orlando Pirates tonight at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00 in what is expected to be another thrilling Katutura derby between the two giants.

Yesterday, BA announced that they have installed club legend Richter as the new interim mentor. He is tasked with the responsibility of steering the team to greater heights, while also taking full charge of the technical department.

Richter, who played for Black Africa and coached the club some years ago, is a well qualified mentor, having undergone various FIFA, CAF and Uefa coaching and football administration courses in the Netherlands, Germany and Spain. He also boasts certificates from various NFA coaching courses.

“Richter will also mentor his assistant coaches Arnold Subeb and Moses Katjiteo to build them to a level where they are fully fledged coaches to assume full responsibility of BA’s technical department going forward,” said BA chairman Cassius Moetie.

Late yesterday, New Era Sport established through sources that BA’s enterprising midfielder Stephanus had also rejoined the club and could make it into tonight’s line-up against Pirates – obviously pending minor clearance issues from the side of the NFA and NPL.

Although details were sketchy at the time of going to print, it was said Stephanus recently returned home from Finland, where he had played for AC Kajaani in that country’s third division. Stephanus enjoyed great success with the Finnish club, having helped AC Kajaani gain promotion to Finland’s second division.

During a brief press conference on Wednesday, Pirates mentor Woody Jacobs said there were some minor injuries in his squad, but he was hopeful his medical team would sort them out before tonight’s big clash.

Jacobs added that the past six games had given them good fitness levels, saying: “The form book does not work for games such as tonight’s derby, as the team that wants it more will win the game.”

BA currently sits third on the log with 11 points from six games, while Pirates is ninth on the log with seven points from the same number of games.

On Sunday, Pirates will face Young African at the same stadium at 19h00, while BA will confront Life Fighters at 13h00 at the Mokati Stadium in Otjiwarongo.

Full Weekend Fixtures

Friday, November 17

Orlando Pirates vs Black Africa (Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00)

Saturday, November 18

Tura Magic vs Rundu Chiefs (Sam Nujoma Stadium at 13h00)

Civics vs Chief Santos (Sam Nujoma Stadium at 15h00)

African Stars vs Young Chiefs (Sam Nujoma Stadium at 17h00)

Tigers vs Mighty Gunners (Sam Nujoma Stadium at 19h00)

Life Fighters vs Young African (Mokati Stadium at 15h00)

Eleven Arrows vs Citizens (Kuisebmund Stadium at 15h00)

Blue Waters vs UNAM (Kuisebmund Stadium at 17h00)

Sunday, November 19

Civics vs Young Chiefs (Sam Nujoma Stadium at 15h00)

African Stars vs Chief Santos (Sam Nujoma Stadium at 17h00)

Orlando Pirates vs Young African (Sam Nujoma Stadium at 19h00)

Tigers vs Rundu Chiefs (UNAM Stadium at 15h00)

Tura Magic vs Mighty Gunners (SKW Stadium at 15h00)

Life Fighters vs Black Africa (Mokati Stadium at 13h00)

Blue Waters vs Citizens (Kuisebmund Stadium at 13h00)

Eleven Arrows vs UNAM (Kuisebmund Stadium at 15h00)