Accused sexual predator walks scot-free

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Self-appointed managing director of the Diabetes Association of Namibia Shatika Ipinge, charged with sexual assault for molesting volunteers at a diabetic centre at Ongwediva, walked away scot-free after the prosecutor-general found insufficient evidence to prosecute him.

Ipinge allegedly sexually molested volunteers at the diabetic association’s centre at Oshiko near the Ongwediva roadblock in exchange for employment at different health centres and clinics after completing their six-month training.

In addition to the employment promises, they were also promised to be enrolled at universities abroad to further their studies in different medical fields in the Ukraine, Russia and India.

Ipinge was arrested on June 4, 2015 and granted bail on July 1 the same year, an investigation by the Ministry of Health and Social Services compiled in March 2017 has revealed.

The investigation by the health ministry was instructed by the Office of the President in July 2016 after it received a complaint letter from the volunteers in February the same year.

“The police at the Ongwediva police station informed staff members on 7 September 2016 that Mr Ipinge was arrested on 4 June 2015, for alleged sexual assault and was in police custody until 1 July 2015 when he was released on bail. Mr Ipinge did not make any contact with the police since his release on bail,” read the investigation report.

The regional commander of Oshana Commissioner Rauha Amwele said he could not confirm or deny the allegations as the matter was handed over to the court.

At the time the story broke in 2015, the young men who were registered at the centre charged that fulfilling Ipinge’s sexual desires was a prerequisite to remain at the centre or else they would be suspended.

The interview at the centre allegedly entailed agreeing to get ‘gayism’ lessons as well agreeing to sleep with him.

The young men were also forced into taking an oath not to expose the dealings of the affairs at the centre.

Apart from fulfilling his sexual desires, he allegedly also confiscated the volunteers’ cellphones and also asked them to sleep with his friends.

Meanwhile, the Diabetes Association of Namibia (DAN) coordinator Matthew Mojekwu at the end of October this year issued a statement to denounce the dealings of Ipinge.

Mojekwu in his statement encouraged the disgruntled youths to channel their grievances to the right offices.

“DAN would like to warn rogue diabetic experts like Mr Ipinge with his team to refrain from abusing the generosity of our association to carry out their nefarious anti-social activities. We shall identify you rapidly and we shall take all necessary legal actions against you,” said Mojekwu.