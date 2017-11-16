West Lane robbers remanded in custody

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Six foreign nationals arrested on Monday for the armed robbery at West Lane Shopping Complex in Pionierspark Extension 1 in Windhoek were remanded in custody yesterday after the court refused to release them on bail following their first court appearance.

Kubeko Mthokozisi, Lukas Ndlovu, Khumalo Vincent Martin, Shane Ntandoyenkosi Moyo, Vusi Vuthelezi David, and Mguni Sibusiso Pumuzile were arrested on Monday this week for the attack and robbery of G4S crewmen, who were busy loading money into a cash-in-transit vehicle at the shopping complex.

The robbers reportedly fired shots before they made off with N$487,320, but the police soon apprehended them. According to police reports, four of the suspects were arrested while on their way to Rehoboth and the other two were arrested in Windhoek.

An amount of N$336,000 and US$6,500 (N$93,461.88) has been recovered. The getaway cars, a Toyota Etios, an Audi and a Lexus, have been impounded as well.

Making their first appearance in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Venatius Alweendo yesterday Mthokozisi and his co-accused were charged with five offences, including robbery with aggravating circumstances, pointing of a firearm, theft, attempted murder, and unlawfully discharging of a firearm in a public place.

The count of attempted murder was read with an alternative charge of discharging of a firearm, endangering the life of another person and causing damage to a vehicle.

The State opposed the group’s release on bail, on the grounds that they are a flight risk; that investigations are still at an early stage; and that given the nature and seriousness of the offence it would not be in the interest of the public or administration justice.

Defense attorney Immanuel Udjombala, representing Mthokozisi, Ndlovu, Martin and David, informed the court that they would lodge a formal bail application in due course to have the accused released on bail pending their trial.

Moyo and Pumuzile’s defense attorney, Kadhila Amoomo, informed the court that his clients were planning of taking a not guilty plea. Amoomo requested that his client, Moyo, be allowed to sit for his examinations that are due to start on today. Moyo is said to be a law student at the University of Namibia.

Amoomo further requested that his client be allowed access his home to retain documents to be used in his formal bail application.

Before adjourning the matter to January 26, 2018 for further police investigations, Magistrate Alweendo granted Moyo’s request, indicating that he should be accompanied by the police to undertake his examination in custody. Alweendo cautioned Moyo not to attempt to flee from custody.

All six suspects were then remanded in custody and will be detained at Windhoek Correctional facility until their next appearance. Lusepani Tatelo was prosecuting for the State.