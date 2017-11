Timeline of current Zimbabwean crisis

09 October: President Robert Mugabe announces reshuffled cabinet, removes Justice, Legal and Parliament portfolio from VP Emmerson Mnangagwa, fires three ministers.

04 November: Mugabe publicly attacks Mnangagwa at youth rally in Bulawayo.

05 November: First Lady Grace Mugabe holds rally where she tore into Mnangagwa, publicly saying he should be fired.

06 November: Mugabe sacks Mnangagwa as country VP for displaying “traits of disloyalty”.

07 November: Zanu-PF holds solidarity rally that endorsed Grace Mugabe as preferred candidate for VP. Mnangagwa flees Zimbabwe.

08 November: War veterans’ leader Chris Mutsvangwa announces during a press conference that they had fired Mugabe from the original ZANU-PF.

13 November: Defence force commander General Constantine Chiwenga issues explosive statement regarding Zanu politics.

14 November: Zanu-PF youth wing says military should not interfere in party politics. Military tanks head to Harare.

15 November: Military confines Mugabe in his private residence. Wife’s whereabouts unknown.