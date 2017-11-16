Ongwediva names street after Jackson Kaujeua

Jeremiah Ndjoze

Windhoek-The Ongwediva Town Council has decided to honour the legendary Jackson Kaujeua by naming one of the streets at the town after the late musician – in light of his contribution as a unifying force during the liberation struggle and beyond.

Meriam Ndjalo, planning and development officer at the town council, confirmed this. “The suggestion of naming one of the streets after the late Jackson Kaujeua came from members of the public. The submission was received by the Street Naming Committee and was later tabled at council for approval. Council moved to approve the request,” Ndjalo affirmed.

The 500-metre street is situated in the town’s Extension 1 and runs along houses behind the International University of Management (IUM), from one part of Ongwe Street to another part of the same street, in a horseshoe shape.

The late musician’s daughter Jacky Kaujeua could not contain her joy.

“I’m feeling very proud [that] one of the streets in Ongwediva town was named after our beloved father,” said Kaujeua. Prominent artistes, among them jazz guitarist Jackson Wahengo and singer Patricia Ochurus were quick to congratulate the Ongwediva Town Council on the move.

“At least the children and future generations will see this as evidence of his (Kaujeua’s) motivational and inspirational contribution to the liberation movement and Namibia, Africa and [the] global music industry. Ongwediva, thank you for recognising our liberation icon,” Wahengo enthused.

“I’m glad and grateful for this acknowledgment. At least like Jackson Wahengo said, our future generation will see. Let’s hope for better days and things to come. His legacy should be promoted. He was a great person,” Ochurus echoed the same sentiments.

Meanwhile, a 2014 Windhoek City Council resolution suggesting that Storch Street in Windhoek West is to be renamed in honour of the late Kaujeua is slowly getting motion. Mid-last month, the Windhoek Municipality published a public notice asking for interested parties to lodge within 21 days any objections they might have against the renaming of the street.

An acclaimed musician and singer, Jackson died at the age of 57 on May 27, 2010.