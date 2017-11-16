Namibia improves its ICT index rating

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The most recent data from Research ICT Africa, which compares prices for the telecommunication sector, indicates that in the second quarter of 2017 Namibia ranked 16th among African countries and 4th in SADC, in terms of offering the most affordable voice and SMS products.

Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) data also suggests that the general trend is a shift away from voice and SMS revenues towards data revenues, driven by over-the-top (OTT) services, such as social media and other internet provider-based services.

“Since inception, CRAN has assiduously worked hard to ensure accurate and reliable ICT data is availed through its annual Telecommunications Sector Performance Review, commonly known as the Market Report. The report is compiled annually to provide an overview of telecommunications operators’ financials, prices and products; and compare customers, assets and infrastructure in the telecommunications and broadcasting industries. It targets individuals who have an interest in the ICT industry, policymakers, economists, academics, students and CRAN stakeholders,” said Helene Vosloo, head of economic and sector research.

Namibia is ranked 21st out of African countries and 5th in SADC in terms of offering affordable mobile prepaid broadband prices.

In terms of roaming, on average, retail voice tariffs for “calls to home countries” reduced by 19 percent since the implementation of the project towards the end of 2015.

The countries currently participating in the roaming project include Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia, Zimbabwe and some operators from South Africa.

The 2016 annual Telecommunications Sector Performance Review, which is available on the CRAN website, evaluates the developments in the ICT sector and takes numerous aspects into account.

These aspects include the financial health and performance of Namibian telecommunications operators; consumer price developments; changes in the competitive landscape; and the general trend of the year under review.

“This overview is needed for strategic planning, regulatory interventions, general data and information for the public, policymakers, academics and decision-makers,” concluded Vosloo.