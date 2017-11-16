Licences and certificates to be collected from MME

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) has requested applicants to collect their issued licences or certificates.

Failure to collect these documents within 60 days from the issuing of the notification on November 13 will result in involuntary cancellation of the licences.

In a strongly worded notice, Minister of Mines and Energy, Obeth Kandjoze, added that a licence must be displayed at a visible place on the business premises and should be within reach of the ministry’s inspectors.

“Operators not in possession of such a licence/certificate will be deemed trading illegally and may lose their rights to operate,” said Kandjoze.