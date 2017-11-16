I’m the right man for Young Chiefs, says Angula … Oshakati-based club struggling

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Despite a disastrous start to their debut season in the MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL), Young Chiefs gaffer Fillemon ‘Cascas’ Angula remains adamant that he is the right man to haul the Oshakati-based outfit away from the relegation zone.

Chiefs are currently sitting at the bottom of the league log table with 2 points from two draws. Chiefs have failed to collect any points from a total of six matches played so far, managing only to achieve two uninspiring draws.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Angula flaunted all the hallmarks of a man determined to defy the sense of disappointment and lack of enthusiasm among ‘Amathekie’ die-hards – as Chiefs is popularly known.

“I understand the frustration and disappointment of the fans, but everybody also needs to understand the dynamics of football and the demands that comes with playing in the premier league.

“If you look at most of our players, one can clearly see that we are still a few steps behind when technically and tactically compared to our opponents. But I remain confident that with a bit of hard work and more exposure, the boys will hopefully get there and start collecting the needed results,” said Angula, himself a talismanic former Brave Warriors striker.

The 43-year old Angula, who also formerly plied his trade for northern giants Oshakati City and Khomasdal club Civics FC, said Chiefs were a work in progress and would soon claim their rightful place among its 16 league rivals.

“Mentoring a team that is playing in the country’s topflight league for the first time is no easy task, as one has to first deal with the players’ mindset with the aim of convincing them that they too are winners and can compete with any of the big clubs, just like anybody.

“Also, I have noticed that my boys have a serious shortcoming tactically and technically, but we are taking care of that area, as we recently roped in the services of two specialists in that department to assist me.”

Angula, who adopted the moniker ‘Cascas’ during his heyday and sported stylish dreadlocks back in the day, coplayed for the Brave Warriors at various levels, which saw him earn two caps and scoring twice for the national team.

Widely hailed as one of Oshakati City FC’s club legends, after hanging up his boots Angula also had cameo roles coaching for Ongwediva City, King Kauluma Palace and Mweshipandeka High School before joining forces with Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Angula and his charges will this weekend have their hands full when they face in-form log leaders African Stars at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday, before returning to the same venue on Sunday to engage Civics in the hope of reviving their fortunes.