Conman busted for selling non-existent vehicle

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-A Windhoek 30-year-old man was arrested for fraud this week after he sold a non-existent vehicle on social media to two different buyers. The suspect was identified as Lazarus Nanghama. The police said he already has a record of similar fraud cases registered with the police.

They said Nanghama was out on bail for a week on robbery charges before his latest arrest.

A man based in the north reportedly paid N$57,000 for a white RunX, which he saw advertised on Facebook, while a second buyer from Otjiwarongo only paid N$2,500 as deposit in the hope of settling the outstanding amount once he arrives in Windhoek to get his vehicle.

Nanghama claimed he was not the one selling the car, but was sent by a certain acquaintance from prison to collect money from the buyers, but was not told what the money is for. The cellphone number the first buyer used to contact the ‘seller’ has since been unreachable, but Nanghama was linked to the fraud, as he went to pick up the money.

According to information from the police, the seller pretended to be in various towns in Namibia and asked for a deposit before delivering the car. “The same seller would then later pretend to be a driver, who is tasked to deliver the car to the buyer. And while on the way to the buyer, they will make up something for more money to be paid.”

Nampol Chief Inspector Christina van Dunem Fonsech warned people to refrain from buying goods through social media. She said these types of criminal activities are common and many people are falling victim to these con artists.

Fonsech said this type of crime was also linked to people claiming to be selling abortion pills on social media using South African numbers, but who are actually based in Namibia.