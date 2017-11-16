Alfa Romeo unleashes its first SUV

Staff Reporter

Alfa Romeo’s first SUV is born and it is called Stelvio. Alfa Romeo claims the car is set to upset the medium-sized premium SUV segment.

“The name itself tells us that this model will provide a thrilling driving experience, yet still excel in the comfort and versatility typical of the segment,” the company said in a statement.

The Stelvio Pass is Italy’s highest mountain pass and Highway 38, which crosses it, over 20 km in length and with more than 75 hairpin bends, has iconic status.

The Stelvio is powered by a 2-litre Turbocharged petrol engine that has a power output of 206 kW and 400Nm of torque. The 4-cylinder unit, built entirely from aluminium is combined with the 8-speed automatic transmission, driving a carbon drive shaft and Q4 all-wheel drive.

Guaranteed to give even the most skilled driver unique thrills. The Stelvio engine features best-in-class acceleration, powering from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds, with a top speed of 230 km/h.

The Stelvio comes in two varieties, either as a Stelvio Super or Stelvio First Edition. The Super is equipped as standard with a sophisticated audio system with 8 speakers (4 woofers and 4 tweeters.

The Stelvio First Edition is equipped with 10 speakers, of 4 woofers, 4 tweeters, a mid-range and a subwoofer in the boot. The optional Harman Kardon system, features 14 speakers (4 woofers, 4 tweeters, 5 mid-range and a subwoofer).

Price for the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is starts from N$810,000 for the Super, while the First Edition is priced from N$946,000.00. The car comes with a 3-year/100,000km warranty and a 6 year / 100,000km maintenance plan as standard.

The interior is kitted in simple, stylish and tailored like a bespoke suit, with craftsmanship and premium materials of leather, including full grain and real woods, all which have been chosen for their visual and tactile appeal and assembled to give a palpable sense of human artistry.

The driver is central, the slightly undulating dashboard and the small, direct-ratio, leather-wrapped steering wheel that adapts to all driving styles. Also provided is a clear TFT colour information display cluster (with 7-inch display), which supplies all essential information, while the driver/car interface consists of two rotary controls for easy, immediate use of the Alfa DNA selector and Alfa Connect system. Alfa Connect has an 8.8” high-resolution display, with integral 3D navigation function, developed in partnership with Magneti Marelli.