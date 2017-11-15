Trustco Resources unveils 476-carat diamond

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Meya Mining, a Mauritian mining company – a 51 percent held subsidiary of Trustco – has confirmed the discovery of a massive 476-carat diamond. The diamond was reportedly discovered in the Kono District of Sierra Leone, where Meya Mining holds a four-year exclusive diamond exploration license.

An initial assessment indicates that this find is the 29th largest diamond ever discovered. Any value indication of the diamond is pure speculation at this stage, as the diamond has not yet been examined and assessed by experts. It is Meya’s intention to sell the diamond through an international auction.

In addition, two other special diamonds of 19.70 carats and 27.93 carats were discovered on the same day in the Kono District. Meya is in the process of completing its resource statement over the Kono District.

Trustco Resources acquired a 51 percent interest in Meya Mining in November. Meya holds a four-year exclusive diamond exploration license over an area comprising of 130.38 km², a kimberlite concession spanning from the Kamara, Gbense to the Tankoro chiefdoms in Kono District, Sierra Leone. The remaining 49 percent interest in Meya is held by Germinate Sierra Leone (Germinate), the original license-holder. Germinate is a 100 percent Sierra Leonean-owned company. The relations between Namibia and Sierra Leone date back to the days of the liberation struggle.

Sierra Leone was one of the West African countries that assisted SWAPO not just financially and diplomatically, but also with the development of the country’s human capacity.

During the 1970s and 1980s many young Namibians who went into exile, were offered a “home away from home” living with “foster” parents and attending school in Sierra Leone. Among them was current Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, as well as many others who now serve as senior civil servants in Namibia. Whilst there is limited bilateral cooperation and trade between Namibia and Sierra Leone today, the individuals that once called both countries home, preserve and respect the historical bond that exists and are working together to strengthen bilateral relations.

Cooperation between the two countries is expected to gain momentum once the Namibian High Commission in Ghana becomes fully operational and once the Meya Mine is in full production. – Additional reporting: Cocorioko.net