Swakop murder accused denied bail

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-Suspected murderer Unaaro Mbemukenga, who has confessed that he killed the 78-year-old Swakopmund resident, Manfred Hartmann, on August 15 at his house will have to remain in jail until next February.

Mbemukenge made his second court appearance in connection with the murder in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning, where Magistrate Conchita Olivier informed him that he will remain in custody until his case proceeds to trial, but he can still apply for bail.

Mbemukenge, who was employed by Hartman as a gardener for about two months, robbed and killed the pensioner in the most brutal manner. Ironically, Hartmann’s body was discovered on the August 18 in the outside bathroom, after Mbemukenge’s girlfriend got worried when he did not return home from work.

The worried girlfriend and police officers went to Hartmann’s house to search for Mbemukenge, only to discover Hartmann’s body. After committing the murder, Mbemukenga fled to Outjo where he was shot and wounded by police officers while reportedly resisting arrest.

Mbemukenga, who spent a month in the Katutura State hospital, during his first court appearance said that he had attacked Hartmann at the pensjoner’s home by beating him with a brick on the head and then tied his hands behind his back. When asked by Magistrate Olivier whether he understands why he was arrested, Mbemukenga said yes, “Because I killed someone”. His case was postponed to February 5 for further investigations.