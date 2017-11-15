Stay in school and stay true to your dreams – Doc Lee

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-It is every musician’s dream to be recognised in the industry, and that is no exception for 27-year-old Wilhelm Shitaleni, also known as Doc-Lee. He started composing music at the age of 23 years, but it has always been his dream since his childhood.

“I started with Kwaito and [I’m] still doing Kwaito and House and Hip Hop, and still looking forward to do more… I have so far recorded 14 tracks,” he says. Currently he is busy with his first album, which he is planning releasing by next April. He currently works for the Seaflower Group of Companies.

The upcoming musician says he surrounds himself with people he trusts and sets time limits on his work process, thus allowing him to reduce the challenges experienced by upcoming artists.

He says it is not easy being an upcoming musician as there are many challenges: “I took it upon myself to fill the gap, it took me a long time to learn the protocol and formalities but I managed to.”

Doc Lee encourages other upcoming musicians to take a break from time to time, to start local and build a strong network as they grow. “Be true to yourself and never give up on your dreams. Being unique is the best way to shine to the top.”

The outspoken musician further encourages fellow youth to nurture their dreams and do whatever it takes to fulfil them. “Stay in school and stay focused on your education, as it is the key to success. Keep God the main focus in your life, respect your parents and always listen to what they say,” he advised.