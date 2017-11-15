Southern youth welcome empowerment programme

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-With unemployment rates are estimated at 30.9 and 45.9 percent for the //Kharas and Hardap regions respectively, the youth in these regions say they are ready to stand up and do something to change this.

The high unemployment figures in the two regions are worrisome, but there was a feeling of hope and belief that the youth can change their circumstances for the better, through the Ubuntu-Youth Economic Empowerment Programme. They are excited to be part of the programme and believe unlike many training programmes, this one will make significant changes to their personal growth and create opportunities for them to prosper.

The programme aims to provide the youth with a conducive entrepreneurial environment, build capacity and harness business skills for a period of 12 months. The youth during its launch here commended it as action-oriented.

Regina Richard, 27, says she can be exposed to a business environment, where she will be able to learn business skills that will enable her to run a successful business one day hoping that all youth can use this chance to rise and get out of poverty, by way of self-employment.

“I hope the youth that are discouraged, can now be encouraged that they can do something, and I hope at the end of the journey I can be able to run a sustainable business,” she says.

Marius April, 29, also shares the same sentiments, saying the programme presents the southern youth with a chance to learn and be exposed, which he says lacks among many youth, adding that the skills to be acquired will be of importance, especially during this time when jobs are hard to come by.

“This is really an opportunity for the unemployed youth to showcase their passion and talents – job opportunities are very scarce so it is time to get innovative,” he says, adding that he is confident that the programme will change a lot of young people’s lives in the two regions.

Ilety Matengu, 25, also has nothing but praise for the programme stating that the youth should see it as a chance for them to get up and make things happen with the skills and knowledge they will gain through it.

“The youth should take this with all their hands and make good use of it – this is the real deal, this is a big opportunity to be something in life,” she says. Altogether 307 participants are to be trained, exposed, guided and mentored through the period of 12 months with the aim of equipping them with skills to make them employable or run their own business.