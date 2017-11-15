Shipanga, Tura Magic part ways

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) outfit Tura Magic has parted ways with coach Paolo Shipanga after both parties recently came to “a mutual agreement” to sever ties.

According to a somewhat vague press statement released by the club, Tura Magic indicated that Shipanga’s sudden departure was by mutual consent and that assistant coach James Britz has been installed to temporarily steer the ship until a substantive coach is appointed.

Despite the club not shedding much light on Shipanga’s exit, a few players that spoke to New Era Sport yesterday confirmed that since pre-season training and also at the start of the current term, the team has been under the guidance of Britz, as Shipanga was mostly not involved, given that he was attending to “family matters”.

“Upon joining in July 2015, Shipanga led Tura Magic to a third-place finish at the end of his first season. Tura Magic thanks Shipanga for his invaluable contribution to the stability and success of the club in a short space of time.

“He now joins a short list of reputable coaches, among them Timo Tjongarero, Ronnie Kanalelo, Woody Jacobs and Bertus Bock, who have done remarkably well during their stints at Tura Magic,” the club said in the statement.