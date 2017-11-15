Preparations for Onayena youth expo in full gear

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Preparations for the much-anticipated Onayena Youth Expo, which normally attracts hundreds of youth from all corners of the country, are in full swing with the expo scheduled on December 27-30 at Nehale Senior Secondary School in Onayena Constituency, Oshikoto Region.

The expo is initiated by the Onayena Youth Forum. One of the organisers, David Shikulo, says the aim of the expo is to improve interaction among the youth in the community regarding its needs and wants. “The expo also aims at bringing the youth together and having fun together, to unite the young ones and to encourage community sport teams to partake in sport activities, and in the end the expo is just to bring joy and make the holidays memorable and remarkable,” he says.

This year the event promises to be exciting and full of different entertainment activities such as musical performances, exhibitions and competitions ending with a beauty pageant.

Shikulo says the first day will see a promotional event for the expo at the Vila Sport Pub in Onayena to encourage people to attend the expo. On the second day a sport tournament will take place.

The youth will host an exhibition and sell their handmade products, cultural cuisine and refreshments.

Ten young beauties will compete for the title of Miss Onayena Youth Expo. The winner of the pageant will be the ambassador of the Onayena Youth Forum, and the Face of Onayena.