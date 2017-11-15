NFA invites Young Warriors to camp

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia’s U/20 football side, the Baby Warriors, will today report for a training camp as they prepare for the upcoming 2017 Cosafa U/20 Cup slated for Zambia from December 6 to 16.

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) is awaiting a response from the line ministry on their request for funds to take the team to Zambia and have in the meantime called into camp a group of 30 players.

NFA secretary-general Barry Rukoro said the invited players should bring along their and those who don’t have it must bring their full birth certificate and identity cards.

Hosts and holders Zambia will have to contend with a tricky first round group at the 2017 COSAFA Under-20 Championships after the draw for the pool stage was conducted in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The Baby Warriors are in Group C with Angola, Lesotho and Zimbabwe. The Group of Death in this year’s tournament appears to be Group B, as last year’s runners-up South Africa must contend with North African guests Egypt, Mozambique and Mauritius.

Group A consists of African champions Zambia, Swaziland, East African guest nation Uganda and Malawi. The top teams in each pool will advance to the semifinals along with the best-placed runner-up.

The players called up are:

Goalkeepers: Calvin Spiegel (Chief Santos) Josef Philipus (Otjiwarongo FC)and Vipua Tjimune (African Stars), Defender: Lubeni Haukongo and Aprocius Petrus (Eleven Arrows), Stanley Ndjavera (Tura Magic), Eric Naobeb (Eastern Chiefs), Ronny Hangala (Oshikoto region), Romario Hawiseb (UNAM FC), Paul Kotjipati (Otjozondjupa), Migeri Hubert (Life Fighters ), Peter Nampolo (Khomas), Johannes Hollambach (Chief Santos), Midfielders: Venovineja Tjikundi and George Hummel (UNAM FC), Anthony Kham, Marciano January and Rivaldo Festus (Eleven Arrows), Augustinus Hobexab (Eastern Chiefs), Jimmy Ulrich (Khomas), Ronaldo Zaahl (Kaizen Football Academy), Forwards: Godwin Awaseb, Eldery Morgan and Enzo Mungendje (Tura Magic), Leonard Tuhafeni (University of Pretoria), Daniel Kamanya (Omusati) and Isaskar Gurirab (Eleven Arrows).