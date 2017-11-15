Learners appreciate better science perspective

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Learners have expressed their appreciation of Science Week 2017, which took place on Friday in Windhoek.

Charlotte Namuhuya, a Grade 5 learner from Van Rhyn Primary School, thanked the Goethe-Institut and partners for the initiative.

“We did a lot of great hands-on activities like making elephant toothpaste and learnt more about energy and how scientists work,” she says.

A Grade 11 learner from Combretum Trust School, Johannes Namupala, says the experience has given him and other learners a better perspective on science and technology.

“Science Week was an inspirational experience as it made me aware of not only the big problems in the world but also the smaller ones that are not easily noticed but should be addressed to live in a cohesive society and for the betterment of our future,” he says.

Various schools in Windhoek attended a day of edutainment during which the learners were exposed to informative videos and live experiments to understand concepts of chemistry, geology, biology and natural sciences. Science Week is held every year since 1999 on November 10.

The Goethe-Institut Namibia and partners hosted the event last Friday. A selection of films from the international Science Film Festival was also screened for the public.

More than 270 primary and secondary school learners were from November 6 to 9 welcomed at the Goethe-Inistitut to embark on a scientific excursion and learn about the world through demonstrations, films and presentations.