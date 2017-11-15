Foreigners arrested for Westlane heist

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The Namibian police apprehended a gang of robbers 12 hours after the suspects robbed the G4S crew of N$487,320 in broad daylight on Monday morning at Westlane Shopping Complex in Pionierspark Extension 1, Windhoek.

The police apprehended six suspects in connection with the robbery. Four of the suspects are South African and two are Zimbabwean.

“The moment the police were alerted, a pursuit was launched and six suspects were arrested around 21h00; four were arrested while on their way to Rehoboth and the other two were arrested in Windhoek,” explained Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi.

The video of the robbery taking place shocked the nation and quickly went viral on social media on Monday.

According to police reports, it occurred while one of the G4S guards was opening the cash-in-transit truck to put the money in the loading area. One of the armed robbers grabbed the guard and fired one shot through the window of the vehicle. But the shot did not penetrate the window and did not harm the driver who was about to open the door to rescue his crew.

“In an attempt to apprehend the robbers, the driver of the security vehicle gave chase of the suspects but lost sight of them as they managed to get away,” narrated Shikwambi.

Amounts of N$336,000 and US$6,500 (N$93,461.88) were recovered. The getaway cars – a Toyota Etios, an Audi and a Lexus – have been impounded. The three vehicles have registration numbers of Botswana and Gauteng in South Africa.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court today.

“A number of robbery cases were reported recently and this is evident that criminals are seeking every opportunity to steal and rob from us,” cautioned Shikwambi.