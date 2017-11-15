Ethiopian again wins AFRAA Airline of the Year award

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group and SKYTRAX certified Four Star Global Airline, won Airline of the Year Award, for the sixth consecutive year in a row, at the African Airlines Association’s (AFRAA’s) 49th Annual General Assembly held on November 13, in Kigali. The AFRAA annual awards recognize excellence in service delivery, innovation and competitiveness in airlines, individuals and service providers in the African aviation industry.

Ethiopian Airlines has been chosen for its remarkable performance revealed through its exceptional profitability for the financial year ended June 2016, exemplary cooperation with other African carriers, cargo development in the continent, and significant expansion of its route network helping to connect Africa together and with the rest of the world.

Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam said, “As a truly indigenous and home-grown PanAfrican airline owned, managed and operated by Africans, we are highly honoured to receive this recognition by fellow sisterly airlines in the continent for the 6th consecutive year. I would like to thank AFRAA and sisterly airlines in the continent for recognizing our efforts in nurturing cooperation with other sisterly African Airlines and in availing efficient passenger and cargo networks within, to and from the continent, while registering sound financial performance and record profit in 2016.