Sageus Somaeb, an Outjo resident accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while out of bail after initially killing his ex-girlfriend’s son, was convicted of double murder in the Windhoek High Court this morning.

Somaeb killed his six-year-old stepson Remember Gaingob between May 15 and 16 in 2013. He was granted bail and used his freedom from jail to kill the boy’s mother, Charlotte Gaingos, on July 31, 2013. See details in tomorrow’s print edition.