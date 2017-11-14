WFP okays Namibia’s strategic plan

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The World Food Programme (WFP) executive board has approved Namibia’s Country Strategic Plan (CSP) with a budget of more than N$72 million for 2017-2022.

The CSP supports the government in its drive to meet Sustainable Development Goal 2 – Zero Hunger. The CSP’s aim is to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture in Namibia by 2030.

The CSP is fully aligned with the government’s priorities as reflected in policy frameworks, such as the Fifth National Development Plan 5 (NDP5), Blueprint on Wealth Redistribution and Poverty Eradication, Zero Hunger Road Map and Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP).

It outlines the WFP’s activities for the next five years and will support the government in the achievement of SDG targets 2.1 (food access) and 17.9 (capacity strengthening) through two strategic outcomes.

The strategic outcomes and activities of the CSP focus on vulnerable populations in Namibia to enable them to meet their food and nutrition needs throughout the year. The government’s policy dialogue and programme design in Namibia are informed by enhanced evidence and knowledge of hunger issues throughout the NDP5 period.

Through the CSP, the WFP seeks to enhance its technical assistance to support government’s institutions in designing and implementing effective food and nutrition security programmes to accelerate progress towards zero hunger.

To this end, two staff members from the WFP Namibia Country Office attended a training workshop on the Regional M&E network in Johannesburg, South Africa recently. The workshop brought together monitoring and evaluation practitioners to reflect on the progress made on the WFP Regional Bureau Johannesburg Monitoring and Evaluation Strategy 2015-2017 since its approval in October 2015.

It was aimed at equipping participants with the new corporate result framework monitoring guidance, and reflect on the development of the regional evaluation strategy.

WFP and the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture conducted training for 70 School Feeding focal points from 35 schools in the Khomas Region. This marked the beginning of the decentralisation of data entry into the Namibian School Feeding Information System (NaSIS) at school level.

Resource mobilisation for the implementation of the WFP Namibia Country Strategic Plan remains a challenge though, mainly due to financial constraints.