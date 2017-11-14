Team Namibia and Finnish Embassy train entrepreneurs to plan

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-With the main focus on business planning, ‘Module 2’ as part of the 25-day training initiative for small and micro businesses in Katutura ran for five days in October at the offices of Team Namibia.

With support from the Embassy of Finland, the training helps to materialise one of Team Namibia’s focused initiatives: to positively impact economic sustainability in line with Vision 2030.

The entrepreneurship development programme is funded by the Embassy of Finland in partnership with Team Namibia.

Most successful entrepreneurs regard business planning as essential. With a multitude of ideas, it is easy to get sidetracked and lose one’s focus. Business planning allows any aspiring business person to fine-tune and share his or her vision, and thus provide a direction to secure effective implementation of goals.

A business plan makes one think about and scrutinize how the business is planned, i.e. identifying the product or service, the target audience and related marketing strategies. An understanding of competitors in the market is important which should be reflected in any documented marketing research. Financial requirements to start up and secure growth of the business will be further clarified.

Bärbel Kirchner, account director of Team Namibia, says: “A business plan allows you to zoom in and focus. With a well thought-out business plan, your idea for a product or service is examined with the help of observation of data and facts. A lot of thinking goes into a business plan, which is critical, and if done well, will also assist to attract the necessary financing.”

“Team Namibia is delighted to be able to support budding entrepreneurs in their business planning. Ultimately, self-employment and creating viable new businesses that provide job opportunities for other fellow Namibians are the most sustainable way of tackling poverty and ensuring an economic sustainable future.

“Naturally Team Namibia will also assist newcomers to the member-based organisation with their marketing and creating awareness of buying local. By creating this demand, we support all local businesses.”

Now that the Module 2 on business planning as part of the 25-day training intervention for small and micro businesses in Katutura is concluded, participants will have the time to register their business if they have not already done so and fine-tune their business plans. They will be supported with one-on-one coaching and mentoring until the next training module will be facilitated early next year, February 12 – 16.

Participants undergoing training for micro and small entrepreneurs emphasised the significance of business planning in any business venture.

Alweendo Shipopyeni, Jenoline Gaogoses, Helena Shigwedha, Matheus Shilamba, Angela Heinrich and Selma Nampila reflected on their key learnings as a result of the 5-day training on business planning.

Alweendo Shipopyeni asserts that the entrepreneur training is imperative as it is transformational. He says: “A business plan is most important for any type of business in the world.”

He further pointed out that he gained expertise on selecting the best business ideas and drafting best business plans. Alweendo intends to implement the information learnt during training, at the right time. He says: “I want to create a new business branch, employ two people and increase marketing activity.” He also seeks to attract more team members and transfer the knowledge learnt.

Jenoline Gaogoses highlights that the module was thorough on business plans. She mentions: “I now know the requirements to kick-start a legitimate business. Even my attitude is geared up.” The implementation therefore, will help her get funding.

She acknowledges the new skills she gained during the training: “My mathematical skills have improved as we regularly do business calculations. I have also registered my baking business and l am courageous to be more creative in the baking industry.”

Once having concluded her training, Jenoline desires to open a bakery and also collaborate with other businesses.

The business planning module in Helena Shigwedha’s view is “life-changing”. It has empowered her with real life trends, facts and dynamics of the business realm. She says: “The module is enjoyable and detailed. Market research was made easy for me with actual examples.”

Helena wishes to train more start-up businesses on customer service in the future. Analytical skills that she has acquired during the training will help her to do well in implementing her business plan on customer services training.

Matheus Shilamba states: “The business planning module is important and challenging as it is more mathematical.” Matheus was positively overwhelmed by the wealth of information he received on how to plan and manage a business. He seeks to register his business through the right channels and apply for funding.

For Angela Heinrich the business planning Module 2 provides “in-depth business facts yet explained clearly and easy”. As a result, she is prepared to share her acquired knowledge with the community at large. She says: “I want to train other businesses especially in dress-making in my community.”

Angela’s imminent plans include allocating a room in her house strictly for a tailor-making business, and apply for and secure a financial loan and equipment.

Selma Nampila applauds the entrepreneurial business training: “The training has taught me how to manage my business, how to market my business and how to budget for material.” Selma, a practising fashion designer, says that in every business, one has to work hard, make profits and maintain up-to-date financial records.