President Geingob’s security tightened

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-State House last night announced that, following a security audit, President Hage Geingob’s security detail has been increased.

Press Secretary in the Presidency Albertus Aochamub did not give details of the changes, but New Era understands that the President’s motocade has been increased from the current three.

Although Aochamub told New Era that he would not dilvulge details for security reasons, he said the President’s security personnel, especially in the motorcade division, would increase.

“These changes will be in conformity with the established legal provisions, policies, procedures and the outcomes of the aforementioned security audit,” Aochamub said in a skimpy statement.

Aochamub said since assuming office in March 2015, President Geingob has used a smaller motorcade contrary to the established norms and practices of the Office of the President.

“Those entrusted with the security detail of the President have recently conducted a security audit and decided to implement the recommendations of that audit in full.”

“One of the most noticeable outcomes for the Namibian public will be the changes in the motorcade and related security improvements to be effected immediately.”

Although Aochamub was short on details, he said his announcement was in keeping with “the open, transparent and accountable manner in which President Geingob conducts all matters of state and government”.

In April 2016, The Namibian reported that President Geingob was advised by the country’s security agencies to get rid of the head of his security detail, Deputy Commissioner Johan Ndjaronguru.

The English daily stated that Geingob had received at least two reports suggesting that Ndjaronguru did not pass the vetting process to determine his eligibility to lead the President’s security detail.

Geingob was said to have firmly stood by Ndjaronguru, insisting he was the right man for the job. It is not clear if yesterday’s changes affected Ndjaronguru.