Pick n Pay bids farewell to Botha

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-He started his journey at the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group on July 16, 1996 and was captured by the environment, which he found impossible to sacrifice for any other opportunity outside the group.

Twenty-one years later, Gilbert Botha hands over his leadership position to the young and vibrant Victoria Moller, as he retires as one of the most valuable and committed members the proudly Namibian O&L Group has ever seen.

Botha said: “When I look back, I realide that it is the environment this organisation creates for its people that kept me in the O&L Group. The group’s values, and its purpose ‘Creating A Future, Enhancing Life’ for all Namibians have become such a vital part of my life.

“It has been a fantastic journey in this body that beholds so much opportunity for growth, and simply maintains an environment of freedom that allows you to explore all your skills and talents.”

Botha started his O&L journey at Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) as divisional manager for the north of the country, and in August 1998 moved to Namibia Dairies (ND) to occupy the position of national sales manager. Two years later, he returned to NBL as trade marketing manager – a position he held for eight years until Namibia Dairies appointed him again – this time as field sales manager/trade marketing manager.

In April 2008 Botha was appointed by PnP Namibia as its marketing manager until January earlier this year when he reached the age of retirement.

“I have always had a passion for retail – a career I have embarked on since 1972, and I cherish the exposure to sales and trade marketing in the O&L Group over the years, and of course the tremendous amount of experience I have been fortunate enough to receive.

“It hasn’t always been easy – there were some tough times on this journey, but through it all, and as crowned countless times by the Deloitte SADC Survey, I can personally attest to it that the O&L Group is most certainly the ‘Best Company To Work For’ in Namibia, and the entire SADC region.”

No stranger to the PnP family, the young and vibrant Victoria Moller – former brand manager for PnP Namibia, takes over from Botha as marketing manager.

“I am extremely proud of Victoria – or Vicky as she is affectionately known – a§s she is an ambitious young lady with a lot of energy and drive. I would like to take this opportunity to wish her the best in her endeavours, and I am excited to see her grow within the O&L Group,” Botha said.