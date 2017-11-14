NTA to roll out vocational training

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-The Namibia Training Authority (NTA) has reaffirmed its commitment to provide vocational training centres (VTCs) in all 14 regions as part of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Transformation and Expansion Strategy.

NTA is also focusing on upgrading existing VTC physical infrastructure to boost intake.

“This is in line with the needs of our industries, and to diversify and expand on our current course offerings. Significant progress has been made in this regard, notably the inauguration of extension wings at Eenhana VTC in Ohangwena at a cost of N$25.2 million and the Rundu VTC in Kavango East at a cost of N$45 million, in March 2016,” said NTA’s manager for public relations, marketing and stakeholder engagement, Mornay Louw.

The latest sought-after projects are the VTCs to be constructed at Omuthiya, Nkurenkuru and Khorixas.

“As far as construction of the Nkurenkuru VTC is concerned, only the tender for the rendering of bulk services and the construction of an access road to the facility, at a cost of N$11.6 million, has been awarded. Subsequent tenders for actual construction work on this project will be advertised in due course.

“As far as the Omuthiya VTC project is concerned, NTA is now in the final planning and design stages and will release details during a ground-breaking ceremony planned for early next year,” explained Louw when asked about the cost of the projects, adding that it is premature to assign cost to the construction now.

He said the full implementation would depend on the availability of funds, hence making it difficult to assign definitive completion dates to each of the projects.

“However, we do expect intake numbers to increase gradually over the completion of the various construction phases, for each of these centres. The National Development Plan (NDP5) targets the provision of 42,000 TVET opportunities, nationally, by the end of the implementation period (2021),” said Louw.

With regard to the expansion of VTCs, Louw highlighted achievements such as the recent inauguration of a trainee hostel at Okakarara VTC in July this year, by the Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, Dr Iita Kandjii-Murangi.

“The NTA also supported the construction of facilities and the handover of training equipment towards the introduction of training courses in the field of agriculture at the Zambezi VTC and Rundu Vocational Training Centre for N$3.2 million respectively during September.”

Louw said the NTA’s support included site establishment, debushing, fencing, classroom construction, access roads and platforms, culverts, water supply systems, sewer reticulation systems and the recruitment and training of suitably qualified trainers.