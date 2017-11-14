New dates for Usakos Development Expo

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The organisers of the Usakos Development Expo have confirmed that the gala dinner for the event will take place on December 2, while the main expo will start on December 7 to 9.

The date changes regarding the Expo were requested by government representatives and other dignitaries invited to the Usakos Development Expo that includes the gala dinner, opening and welcoming ceremony and business seminar and a training session, due to the Swapo Party congress and other pressing commitments.

According to the organising committee, the date changes will be also in the best interest of the Usakos community and the entire nation that will be travelling to other towns for church confirmations all over the country.

“It is against this background that we have agreed with the invited guests, protocol and the entire community and nation to move the event a week further to practice the notion of Harambee… that is to accommodate everyone and not leave out some when it comes to the last expo of the year,” read a statement from the organising committee.

In addition, the Henties Bay Expo, which ranks high on the Namibian Expo Calendar originally scheduled for November 27 to December 2, was postponed until next year. This gives the Usakos Development Expo team chance to secure financial support from all stakeholders, corporates and exhibitors that would like to participate in the event.

“The budgeted funds for the abovementioned expo can be diverted towards Usakos Development Expo. Therefore, if anyone or any company like to provide support and/or sponsor our event, please do not hesitate to contacts us,” the organisers said.