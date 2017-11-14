Gobabis teen arrested for murder

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-A teenage boy was arrested by the police on Friday for the alleged murder of a 35-year-old man in Gobabis.

The 17-year-old from Kanaan A, Epako settlement in Gobabis is said to have inflicted a severe stab wound on 35-year-old Johannes Mokhatu, which consequently resulted in his death.

According to police reports, the pair were drinking alcohol together at Epako settlement on Friday evening. It was reported an argument erupted between the two, in response to which the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim once in the back, causing him to die on the spot.

What caused the argument between the deceased and the teen is yet to be determined, as police investigations continue.

SUICIDES

In an unrelated matter, Wanaheda police reported the sudden death of a fellow officer, who committed suicide on Saturday afternoon. Jonas Erastus Nakatati, 34 who worked for the VIPP directorate allegedly shot himself in the head with a service pistol.

According police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, the deceased shot himself after he overturned a government vehicle he was driving, a Toyota Hilux D/Cab GRN 4896. The incident took place on a gravel road at Brakwater near Plot 45 Nubnanis Hill outside Windhoek.

Okatope police station reported the death of a pensioner who committed suicide on Saturday morning at Okaluwa village, Omuntele area. Her daughter discovered the lifeless body of Toini Nakanyala, 78, on Saturday in her sleeping hut hanging from a beam in the roof. It is not clear why the pensioner committed suicide, as the police found no suicide note at the scene.

Police investigations in all the reported cases are ongoing, Shikwambi said.