Fake policemen steal N$500,000

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-A Chinese national has become the latest victim of a spate of well-coordinated high-stake hold-ups after he was robbed of N$500,000 on Saturday morning.

The 37-year-old was in the company of his wife and three other victims when they were attacked by five men at a house in Brakwater on the outskirts of the city.

According to police reports the gang of robbers impersonated police officers when they carried out the robbery on Saturday.

“The five thieves handcuffed the complainant, tied up the wife and other three victims before robbing them of their valuable items,” explained Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi.

The robbers allegedly ran off with N$500,000 in cash, 10,000 yuan (N$21,678. 01), five cameras, three watches, seven cellphones, wedding rings and necklaces.

In recent months gangs of seemingly well-organised armed robbers have been engaged in high-stake robberies stealing with impunity huge amounts of cash from business establishments and Chinese business people.

In an unrelated matter, robbers walked away with N$3,685 in cash after robbing Oshiveli Dry Mini Market at Ondiiyala location in Ondangwa.

It is alleged the suspect hit the complainant against the wall and threatened to kill her with an iron bar.

He demanded the safe key which he did not get but managed to remove recharge vouchers worth N$700, a Samsung galaxy j3 cellphone valued at N$4,780, a Hisense cellphone valued at N$1,600 and cash of N$3,685.

No arrest was made and the police had yet to recover the stolen items.

Ongwediva reported a break-in and theft that occurred on Friday morning. It is alleged that three robbers broke into a house at Ehambombali in Ongwediva.

According to police reports, thieves stole items valued at N$29,000.

“A pursuit was launched and the suspects were apprehended and all stolen items recovered,” said Shikwambi.