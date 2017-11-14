Club fight claims life

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-The Namibian police at Walvis Bay are investigating a deadly fight at Shanghai, a popular Chinese nightclub at Walvis Bay, which resulted in the death of at least one person, whilst three others were seriously injured.

According to Deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the fight happened on Sunday evening. Iikuyu during the crime briefing on Monday told New Era that it was still unclear how many persons were involved in the deadly fight.

“At this stage we know that a group of coloured and black guys were fighting against each other. The two groups even used a carjack and a hammer to beat each other,” Iikuyu said.

As a result, he said, four of the men involved sustained moderate to serious injuries and were taken to the Walvis Bay State Hospital for treatment.

“On Sunday around 11h00, the 25-year-old Sebulon Handjamba died, as he had sustained severe head injuries. A second victim, who is also currently receiving treatment at the Walvis Bay Hospital, is yet to lay a charge,” Iikuyu said.

He added that two suspects were also admitted and were kept under close police guard. He said it was not yet clear what sparked the fight. “The case is currently being investigated. More arrests could follow soon. At this stage we are looking at charging the suspects with murder,” he said.