Body of missing man found near Fish River

Staff Reporter

Keetmanshoop-The decomposed body of a man reported missing on November 5 was found in the bushes near the Fish River in the Berseba area.

It is alleged the deceased was killed at his house at Berseba village, with the body first dumped near the road from Tses to Berseba, but it was dragged into the nearby bushes from the initial spot where it was first spotted by a passer-by. The decomposed body was covered with stones.

//Kharas regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo informed New Era that the body of the deceased seemed to have been dragged with a car.

“We suspect the person was killed at his house, and the body was dumped nearby, but after a passer-by saw the body and reported it to the police, the police could not find the body at the initial area as it had been moved to a different place in the bushes near the river,” he said.

The deceased was identified as 44-year-old Josef Oliefant, while a 32-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the murder and was expected to make his first court appearance yesterday.

In a separate incident, a 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 51-year-old, mentally unstable woman at Gainachas village on Saturday.

The suspect had sexual intercourse with the woman at her house, and upon his arrest the police further found 26 pellets of cannabis valued at N$300.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on charges of rape and possession of drugs.