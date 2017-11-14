Another Katutura derby on the cards… BA, Pirates renew rivalry

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Tension is mounting as two of the most prominent football clubs in domestic football go toe to toe in the peak of this weekend’s matches as the MTC Premiership resumes, following the FIFA international break over the past weekend.

With both teams still struggling to find their feet after six rounds of matches Katutura giants Orlando Pirates and old foes Black Africa return to action to lock horns at the Sam Nujoma Stadium under floodlights on Friday evening, in what promises to be a real humdinger of a match.

With four points separating the two teams going into Friday’s clash of the titans a tightly contested battle could be on the cards, given that matches between these two eternal rivals never fail to live up to expectations and with both teams having undergone significant facelifts in the area of playing personnel.

In young attacking midfielder Christian Doeseb, the Ghosts have certainly unearthed a potential match-winner. The trickster possesses the required potential to take the game by the scruff of the neck at any given time and turn it around with one moment of individual brilliance.

Doeseb’s incredible ball retention, artistry and unbelievable overall football virtuoso have certainly captured the imagination of local football followers and his near-faultless performances so far have earned him a well-deserved call-up to the national senior football team, the Brave Warriors.

Meanwhile, coach Woody Jacobs, now sitting on the opposite bench, still has an axe to grind with his former employers following his unceremonious departure from the Gemengde outfit’s den.

Black Africa are still without a mentor after the hasty exit of long-serving assistant coach Otto Landsberg, which has led to the quadruple MTC Premiership champions huffing and puffing since the start of the current league campaign.

The Gemengde outfit are in mourning having been dealt a heavy blow with the sad passing of former club great, Five Hochobeb, who took a bow from the game of life on Sunday.

His shocking death follows short on the heels of other departed Black Africa stalwarts Aunt Rickey Fredericks (administrator) and Jacky Simon (netballer).

With emerging attacking winger Dynamo Fredericks currently in devastating form, fireworks can be expected when the two giants trot onto the field on Friday night. Operating freely alongside veteran midfielder Marko van Wyk, the hard working winger has established himself as a vital cog in the BA’s engine room and could cause serous damage if left unchecked.

It will be a battle between highly gifted emerging footballers in the shape of Doeseb and Fredericks and could make for an interesting encounter – certainly a match not to be missed.