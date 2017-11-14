10 finalists for WB N$1.3m Cash Bonanza drawn

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-After 17 weeks of draws, 700 WB customers were drawn as semi-finalists for the grand prize of N$246,000 cash. Over these 17 weeks 697 customers also won N$1,230 each in weekly draws, totalling more than N$850,000.

The company is celebrating its 123rd birthday, hence the N$1.23m amount for the WB Cash Bonanza 2017.

Massive prizes have become synonymous with the group since Nazeema Brenner and Celine Usiku each won N$1m cash in 2015 and 2016 respectively. A brand-new Toyota Landcruiser also went the way of Lozenzo Gawaseb in July this year.

Ten WB SmartBuy customers were drawn as finalists on Friday, November 10 at WB Funkytown Hyper, in a pumped up atmosphere where loads of fun supplier activities kept everyone excited.

The ten finalists are M. N. Shigwedha from Keetmanshoop, L. Imalwa from Ondangwa, F. Halukolo from Oshakati, P. M. Muvangua from Gobabis, L. David from Wanaheda, W. van Reen from Katutura, J. van Rooi from Otjomuise, E. Makina from Arandis, L. M. Mooin from Rehoboth and K. Thomas from Tsumeb.

All WB competitions are administrated under the watchful eyes of auditors to ensure that everything is done properly. Patience Mhou Jacob from Stier Vente Associates also attended the draw.

The final draw is scheduled for November 24, where the following prizes will be drawn: N$246,000 – first place, N$123,000 – second place and N$12,300 – third place.