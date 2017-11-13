NWR launches exciting and unique KAZA tour package

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) in partnership with three of the other four Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation (KAZA TFCA) countries, namely Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe, have come up with an exciting route earmarked at promoting tourism within the KAZA area.

The conservation area is unique in that it includes the Okavango Delta, which is the world’s largest inland river delta, as well as the famous Victoria Falls. The KAZA TFCA, which spans five southern African countries – including Angola – is also likely to be the largest conservation area in the world.

With all of this to offer, NWR saw an opportunity to put together a unique package that would present all these different offerings, in addition to showcasing its Popa Falls Resort in the Kavango East Region.

The package is a book once, comprehensive (offerings specified) opportunity for guests to experience four countries within six days.

“Our main aim is to bring unity amongst African countries and promote cross-border domestic tourism while expanding our product offering,” says Zelna Hengari, NWR’s managing director.

“It was important for us to try out the route before opening it up to the general public. Thus, some of our colleagues are currently on a pilot/introductory tour with some of the ambassadors and high commissioners of the respective countries forming part of KAZA, which started on 10 November 2017. We trust that experiencing the tour themselves will assist the officials to better promote this unique package in their respective countries and beyond,” says Mufaro Nesongano, NWR’s corporate communications and online media manager.

Esther Ndilula, NWR’s meetings, incentives, conferences, events and tour planning manager, who was at the forefront of putting the package together, said: “l am pleased that the Exclusive Excellency KAZA tour has finally started. We are excited to offer a cross-border tourism package that will provide Africa’s pride.”