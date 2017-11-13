N$200 million earmarked for access roads in Ohangwena and Omusati

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Nearly N$200 million has been earmarked for the construction of 23 roads in Omusati and Ohangwena regions to give residents clear access to clinics and schools in the flood-prone areas. The project envisages to flood-proof 34 access roads with a combined length of 128 km.

Total project cost is approximately N$200 million, of which close to N$60 million will come from government coffers. A grant from the German Financial Corporation through KfW Development Bank will sponsor close to N$140 million for the project, which will be carried out by six Namibian emerging contractors.

The two-year project is jointly financed by the Republic of Namibia and the Federal Republic of Germany.

“We are not only talking about roads, but we address other issues in this programme: economic development through small and emerging enterprises, social progress, and last but not least the education of Namibia’s future generation,” said Alpheus !Naruseb, minister of works.

During the first phase, a total of 23 access roads with a combined length of 98 km will be constructed, all of them in the Omusati Region, which is particularly prone to flooding. The work will improve basic sand tracks leading to public facilities.

The works in Omusati will improve access to seven clinics that serve a potential 75,000 patients annually and 18 schools which employ about 400 teachers and have 9,000 learners, according to Stella Seibert-Palascino, counsellor for development cooperation at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany.

“It is evident that if teachers can’t reach schools, it has an impact on all learners and the continuation of education. And it does not need further explanation that, in certain cases, better access to clinics in the rainy season can have a life-saving character,” said Seibert-Palascino.

The work will improve basic sand tracks leading to public facilities. During the rainy season, the sand tracks, partly or completely, stand under water making it difficult for residents to pass them. The project will widen the roads and increase the height by 30-50 cm.

In addition, adequate drainage structures will be installed on all access roads to ensure sustainability and long life.