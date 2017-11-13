MTN Namibia ushers in new Board of Directors

Windhoek

Staff Reporter-MTN Namibia has appointed a new Board of Directors headed by prominent local businessman, Vaino Nghipondoka, owner and chairperson of Profile Investment Holdings.

The appointment follows a strategic multi-million transaction, which this year saw Profile Technologies acquire 30 percent in MTN Business Namibia. The company resolved to refresh the board, deepening the local expertise with a view to improving the governance, risk and compliance profile of the business, taking into account Namibia’s national socio-economic advancement programmes such as the Harambee Prosperity Plan.

In the new company structure Nghipondoka replaces Swaziland MTN chief executive officer, Ambrose Dlamini, who was previously MTN Business Namibia Board chairperson.

Dlamini remains a member of the MTN Namibia Board of Directors, together with Elia Tsouros (MD, MTN Namibia and Botswana), Solomon Nemaire (MD: Profile Investment Holdings), Charles Molapisi (CEO: MTN Zambia), Ebenezer Asante (VP: MTN SEAGHA region) and Sandile Ntsele (CFO: MTN SA). Godfrey Motsa (CEO: MTN SA) has agreed to step down from the MTN Business Namibia Board.

With substantial commercial experience, Nghipondoka, as incoming chairperson, will focus on assisting in formulating a strategy for MTN Namibia in the area of mobile telephony as well as ICT services, including increasing the company’s focus on new revenue streams.

His wide and relevant experience is also expected to further boost the existing management team, consistent with the anticipated trajectory of the MTN Group and its BRIGHT strategy, which focusses on Best Customer experience, returns and efficiencies, igniting commercial performance, growth through data and digital and technology excellence.

Although he has only been with MTN Namibia for a short time, Nghipondoka says he has been impressed by the company’s experienced team and its achievements and innovation. He said the board’s investment in technology like mobile internet over the past few years is exciting and his goal is to build on that investment.

“I am honoured by this position and as a board our focal point will be about consolidating those investments made and to come up with new strategies to enhance our network, network, technology, and expertise throughout Namibia. The company strategy is aimed at growth through digital and is all about driving technology excellence, hence we are also excited for customers to see and discover more offerings from MTN Namibia and what we can do for them,” said Nghipondoka.

Nghipondoka was born in Okalongo and schooled at Onesi. He previously worked for government and Namdeb before joining the entrepreneurial world when he founded Profile Investment Holdings. He holds a Diploma in Business Administration from the Polytechnic of Namibia and is an integral part of the Namibian business fraternity.