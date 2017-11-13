French tourist robbed at home

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The Namibian police (Nampol) are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of three men who robbed two French women last week of more than N$10,000 in cash.

According to police reports, the two women were at Farm Colvania, situated about 46 kilometres from Windhoek on the C28 Daan Viljoen Road, when three men attacked them at night.

“The 53-year-old French national female and her female friend were held at knifepoint, and with a panga and an iron,” said Nampol public relations officer Constable Pendukeni Haikali.

The victims were touring Namibia and had rented Farm Colvania for their temporary visit.

It is alleged that the men forced their way into the house and tied the victims’ arms behind their backs and assaulted them before embarking on a robbery rampage.

The men ran off with valuable items such as three cellphones, three laptops, rings, three cameras, watches and more than N$10,000 in cash.

“No recovery or arrest was made yet and police investigations continue,” narrated Haikali. In an unrelated matter, Nepaya Johannes Imene, a resident of Elombe village, Onayena area succumbed to stab wound injuries. The 33-year-old collapsed and died after he was stabbed in both thighs by a 55-year-old male suspect last week. “It is alleged that the deceased and suspect were drinking together and an argument erupted between them,” explained Haikali, adding that the suspect then inflicted multiple stab wounds on the deceased.

The deceased’s next of were informed and the suspect has been arrested.