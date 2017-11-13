Football pioneer gives up the ghost … Tribute to Fifi Hochobeb

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Another tragedy has befallen Namibian football following the sudden death of former St Joseph Secondary School (Dobra) and Black Africa stalwart Bethuel “Five” Hochobeb.

The traditionally clean-shaven-head Hochobeb died in a Windhoek hospital yesterday after complaining of severe chest pains. His death was confirmed to New Era Sport by another club stalwart and astute football administrator Kandas Paulino.

The deceased played a pivotal role in the unavoidable formation of the breakaway league, the Namibia Super Soccer League in 1985.

Hochobeb teamed up with the late pair of politicians Dan Tjongarero, Rehabeam Rapama Kamehozu, Oscar ‘Silver Fox’ Mengo, Stanley Kozonguizi and Rudolph Jacobs to convince the country’s leading clubs to sever ties with the white-controlled regional football leagues.

The Katutura big four – African Stars Black Africa, Orlando Pirates and Tigers – joined forces with coastal giants Blue Waters and Eleven Arrows and northern representatives Benfica and Chelsea to form the eight-team rebel league.

The move angered football authorities who resolved to slap a ban on the rebel players as they were no longer considered eligible for selection to the South West Africa (SWA) football team to compete in either the biannual Impala Cup or the more prestigious Currie Cup tournaments hosted by South Africa.

A product of the unofficial school of football excellence Dobra, the late Hochobeb leaves behind deep tracks in domestic football and will be sorely missed by those who came to know him up close.

Bro Five started his flourishing football career at Dobra as a free-scoring attacking midfielder before he was converted to a much-feared no-nonsense centre back, keeping marauding strikers at bay with relative ease.

He went on to captain Black Africa to unprecedented cup success during his time as a noted squad member until his retirement from competitive football way into his late thirties – and was a valuable squad member of the all-conquering Black Africa.

May his soul rest in eternal peace. *Watch this space for a more detailed tribute in our Tales of the Legends feature in Friday’s edition.