Star of the Week: Erongo Marine

Our Star of the Week is Erongo Marine, one of the largest fishing companies in the country, who last weekend launched the ‘Erongo Harambee Trust,’ which is an instrument for ensuring that its 250 workers acquire a N$4,4 million share in the business. As part of the Oceana Group, Erongo Marine is one of the biggest operators in the horse mackerel sector with an annual quota of 60 000 tonnes and is one of the first local fishing companies to introduce broad-based workers equity participation in its operations. According to Erongo Marine’s managing director, Martha Uumati, all permanent workers will benefit directly through dividends paid by the trust.