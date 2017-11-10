Please Namibians, stop tribalism

This message goes to the ‘Team Swapo’ group of congress campaigners, who held their meeting last weekend at at Oshakati Independence Stadium in Oshana Region.

Obedient citizens, what we need to be careful about is to not intentionally spread malicious rumours against our president, Dr Hage Geingob, just because he is from a minority ethnic group.

Such cheap propaganda is destructive to our country. Some of our own leaders are using voices of tribalism, which will not take us anywhere but in a bin of hydro-bomb.

This country is for peace-loving people, with the clarion call of ‘One Namibia, One Nation’.

Every citizen of this country has a right to become president and not only citizen from one tribe.

That is madness, racism, tribalism, and all vestiges of colonialism must be fought tooth and nail in our lifetime. Comrades, please stop your tribalism and hegemonic dreams.

S.V. Tshigwamekeni