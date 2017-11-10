Omusati to get 25 access roads

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-A ground-breaking ceremony held on Thursday at Okalongo marked the commencement of the construction of five access roads in the flood-prone Omusati Region.

The five roads are part of the 25 gravel roads earmarked for the region, which will connect 33 flood-affected schools and clinics.

The estimated length of the access roads is 98 km.

The project is to be constructed at a cost of N$112 million within 15 months.

At the event the Minister of Works and Transport, Alpheus !Naruseb, said infrastructure developments such as access roads in rural areas would improve accessibility to social service centres and subsequently improve livelihoods.

“The Government of the Republic of Namibia, which is your government, has taken this systematic approach to ensure that all Namibians enjoy equal benefits, of which road connectivity is one of them,” said !Naruseb.

These access roads will put an end to drownings and also prevent people from being cut off from accessing services during the rainy season, as has been the norm.

The rural access roads are being executed under the Climate Change Programme, redirected to the Rural Access Program.

The project is co-funded by the German government-owned bank, KwF.

!Naruseb said service delivery remains the government’s top priority and the programme to provide access roads in all the corners of the country is on track.

“Our government does not only promise better access to electricity, clean water, government services and roads. We provide them since these utilities and amenities are there for everyone to see,” said !Naruseb.

The project will benefit six local small and medium enterprises.