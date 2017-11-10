Netball on the right footing … NFA Directorate must get their ducks in the row

So, Netball Namibia (NN) has edged ahead of her short-listed competitors in the just concluded annual Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) awards ceremony – cinching hands down the best development programme of the year accolade.

Well, yours truly, being one of the appointed NSC panel of judges, had the distinct privilege of listening first hand to the well-articulated presentation delivered by two of the most eloquent emerging sports administrators in the business in the shape of Rebecca “Ousie Rebs” Goagoses-Nekundi and the incredibly articulate Wency Katjatako-Ndjitaviua.

It will be well remembered that there has always been pertinent questions raised as to why so and so won a particular category without any substantive supportive evidence. I must commend Netball Namibia for the mature and professional fashion in which the ladies went about the business – something that has been lacking or is still in short supply within many a sporting discipline in our midst.

What caught my attention was the sequence of presentations and the ladies association’s well-crafted modus operandi. To start off, the three-member delegation was armed to the teeth explaining in full detail step by step how their concept of development was defined – starting with the most crucial aspect, the training of coaches up to the actual implementation of the programmes.

This is a crucial area where most sports codes are found wanting simply because one can’t have a juicy development programme without first training coaches through the successful implementation of the said programmes.

These are essential elements that seem to constantly escape the attention of many a sport administrator, since one cannot seriously claim to vigorously develop athletes at whatever level in the conspicuous absence of setting up a sustainable barometer – subsequently appoint people with appropriate knowledge and required expertise to monitor the successful implementation of such programmes.

Did I hear some blokes crying foul as to why football did not walk away with accolades following the Brave Warriors’ heroics by reaching the finals of Africa’s second tier competition, the CHAN tournament?

Well, yours truly was heavily crucified over the radio and on social media when I raised the issue of the volume of participation at august gatherings.

Well, those who dared to listen to the author opened what I at the time thought was a healthy debate to sensitize criteria for qualification, arguing that our national rugby team is currently hailed as national heroes for the simple reason that the team would always qualify for the IRB World Cup, given the relatively easy path in qualification rounds, as opposed to the beautiful game of football. Seriously, sports authorities should revisit the set criteria for awarding baseline points in continental events.

In rugby, Namibia does not compete against the best rugby-playing nation on the African continent (South Africa) whereas the Warriors must negotiate their way past all the best teams from the 53 football-playing nations on the entire African continent – thus rendering qualification an extremely bumpy road.

Finally before I sign off, can somebody at Football House explain to football followers as to why Brave Gladiators’ finest export, Zenatha Coleman, was not nominated for the best athlete of the year award?

Taking her astonishing achievements over the year under review, Coleman stood a damn excellent chance of walking away with some accolades.

This is the very same administration that wrongly nominated the regional victorious NSSU football team in the category of best team award, notwithstanding the fact that NSSC is an autonomous body resorting under NSC. Please, my learned colleagues, get your ducks in the row if you want to be taken seriously.

I rest my case.