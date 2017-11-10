Husband renders wife of 50 years homeless

Loide Jason

Ongwediva-A 73-year-old woman is now roaming around homeless after she was unceremoniously chased feom her common-law house by her husband after their grandson stole alcohol from the husband’s room.

The incident occurred on October 17 at their house in Ondjondjo village, Okatana Constituency in the Oshana Region. Perpetua Jonathan has been married to her husband for more than 51 years, but the husband has lately started abusing her and avoiding having any conversation with her at home.

She said all she wants is to be given a piece of land within the area she has been living in for the past 51 years. The husband, whose name is known to New Era, but will not be disclosed as he could not be reached to tell his side of the story, had been married to two wives, who have been living in the same house for 50 years. Things apparently got out of hand when Perpetua’s husband accused her of stealing liquor from his room, which was later found in the room of his grandson.

“He came to me asking me the whereabouts of our grandson and when I said I don’t know he got annoyed and accused me of defending and protecting our grandson born by one of our sons. He then told me in the presence of many people that I should leave the house and never return again.”

She said she has since been living with a Good Samaritan for fear of violent and abusive behaviour by her beloved husband. The woman said she has tried to get assistance from the church, the police and traditional authorities, but she has not received any help.

“I am now frustrated, because I have become homeless and a refugee in my own country,” lamented the woman. However, the headman of that village Clemens Kashuupulwa, who is also the governor of Oshana Region, said they would make sure the woman goes back home.

“Although the man has been living with two women under one roof, he cannot chase the legal wife without giving her a portion of land where she can put up shelter,” said Kashuupulwa. He further said they would ensure a concrete agreement is reached as soon as possible, so that the woman will be at peace.

Jonathan is the mother of seven children that all belong to her husband, and 22 grandchildren. The second wife has 10 children.