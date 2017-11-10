Blossom in hot water

Statements by local musician Blossom that were widely regarded as derogatory towards the president, have now proven costly for the artist.

Blossom, who was voted Best Female Artist at the Namibian Music Awards in 2013, set social media ablaze this week with a post on Facebook, stating: “Onkwankara eeta ondjala. Biggest mistake,” that could mean the “Damara brought hunger”.

Blossom was due to perform at a Bank Windhoek Fun Day event over the weekend but her appearance was promptly cancelled late yesterday after her remarks sparked outrage online.

A Bank Windhoek spokesperson said the bank had taken note of the controversy surrounding Blossom’s statements and had decided to distance itself from her comments.

“Blossom was contracted through a third party to appear at the Fun Day and we have contacted them in this regard. She has since been withdrawn from the line-up,” the bank said.