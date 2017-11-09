Uys resigns as CEO of EBH Namibia

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Walvis Bay-based ship repair company Elgin Brown & Hamer Namibia (EBHN) has confirmed that it has accepted the resignation of the company’s chief executive officer, Hannes Uys, whose resignation is effective as of November 30.

Uys has been the CEO of the company since 2012. According to a statement, Uys made substantial contributions to the advancement of EBHN during his tenure and has been responsible for implementing significant changes to improve operations and to position the company to strategically leverage future growth and long-term sustainability.

Heritha Nankole Muyoba with several decades of human resources and executive management experience took over as Interim CEO as of November 7.

EBHN has reassured all stakeholders that the company remains completely focused on maintaining its position as the shipyard of choice on the west coast of Africa, with an unwavering commitment to clients, service providers, employees and the maritime industry as a whole, going forward.

“Uys leaves EBH Namibia well-prepared and ready to meet future challenges in a dynamic and resilient manner. EBH Namibia thanks Uys sincerely for his excellent contribution and strong, ethical leadership during the past seven years as CEO,” read the statement.

EBH Namibia provides holistic service solutions in all aspects of marine engineering and ship repair to the local and international shipping and offshore industry. The company operates three privately-owned floating docks in Walvis Bay, including a Panamax-sized dock.