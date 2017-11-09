Robbers steal N$390,000 from Nampost

Staff reporter

Windhoek-Five armed robbers snatched cash of about N$390,000 from Nampost in Katutura late on Tuesday afternoon. The stolen money was meant to pay social grants and old age pensions to respective beneficiaries.

The armed robbers wearing balaclavas stormed the premises as the business was about to close for the day. They tied up employees, demanded the key to the safe and got away with cash in the amount of N$393,667.45.

According to Nampol spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, the suspects fled the scene in a blue Volkswagen Polo. Shikwambi said no arrest or recovery has been made so far.

Auala urged business owners to put up closed circuit television (CCTV), as these will assist them in identifying suspects as in this case through their profiling system.

“We have an excellent profiling system, which is effective when it comes to cases like this. We know most of the robbers and we would have gone through the system to identify to identify them,” she said.

Nampost manager of corporate communications Wilson Shikoto added that business operations have resumed and that no interruptions were reported thus far. “We have however, beefed up security and continue to monitor the situation,” he said.

He said the police had subsequently made some strides in their investigation and that several suspects had been detained for questioning.