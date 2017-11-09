Red-hot racing at Tony Rust ends championship season

Donna Collins

Red-hot racing and bumper-to-bumper high speed chases marked the sixth round of the 2017 circuit racing championship season held at the Tony Rust raceway last Saturday.

A good turnout of 17 cars entered the day’s racing, represented by the four different classes, with the Class C competitors revving up the spectators with a closely contested dice for the chequered flag, and final points.

Racing was tight, with no major incidents except for a spin off and a car that broke down mid-race. Other than that the weather was fine, the spirits were high and the guys and girls were in top form with circuit racing, karting and tar ovals on the programme.

The Clubmans Class C was won by visiting super bike champ from Cape Town, Ronald Slamet, who drove a family member’s VW Golf for the day to clinch the podium position. He took the lead ahead of national championship contender Robbie Peschke who finished second ahead of Michael Strydom.

Other leaders of the pack included Class B winner Andre Havenga who put on a good show, with D Class Jaco Nel, E Class Gareth Fourie and C Class winner Michel Rust winning their slots.

The ladies were also out in full force with young Chane Havenga in a VW Golf, and Danielle Vivo driving a Nissan. The ‘girls’ gave the boys a run for their money as they broke through their classes to clock competitive times.

The first race of the year for Lyndon Souls, driving a Toyota 2-litre, proved to be a worthwhile mission. Even though he didn’t clinch a podium he made his mark for the day, and is someone to look out for next year.

Go-karts also entertained the spectators with nine entries. Christiaan Liebenberg was the undisputed winner of the Karts Maxterino category, with Richard Slamet junior in top form to win the Junior Max Class, while Ivan Vorster claimed the Senior Max top spot.

The Tar Ovals saw Leslie Morkel win the Circuit cars category, with lady driver Deonize Swart pushing the needle of her yellow V8 to a podium win.

“Racing was thrilling and everyone pushed hard to get into new classes for next year,” said Richard Slamet (Chairperson Windhoek Motor Club), adding: “Circuit racing is very much alive and is really picking up with great camaraderie amongst all the competitors. “

It was further mentioned that M&Z Motors sponsored the pace and chase cars, being an SRT Jeep and an Alfa Romeo Giulia.

The final but fun event will be held on November 25 – which is the traditional ‘One Hour’ enduro race, which should be an exciting mix of ‘petrol heads’ and serious national title chasers.

“If you want to walk away with the crown as the ‘one hour champ”, this is the race to be part of, and an exciting way to end off the year for all of us hard-working and dedicated motorsport participants,” said Slamet.